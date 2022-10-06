Elumia Crowns (ELU) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Elumia Crowns (ELU) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Elumia Crowns has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elumia Crowns has a market cap of $799,545.28 and approximately $86,170.00 worth of Elumia Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elumia Crowns token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elumia Crowns alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Elumia Crowns Token Profile

Elumia Crowns launched on April 26th, 2022. Elumia Crowns’ official message board is playelumia.medium.com. Elumia Crowns’ official Twitter account is @playelumia. The official website for Elumia Crowns is www.elumia.io.

Elumia Crowns Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elumia Crowns (ELU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Elumia Crowns has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Elumia Crowns is 0.00938975 USD and is down -11.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $104,108.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elumia.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elumia Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elumia Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elumia Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elumia Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elumia Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.