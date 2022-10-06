Embr Price Tops $0.0119 (EMBR)

Embr (EMBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Embr token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Embr has a market cap of $357,279.04 and $136,742.00 worth of Embr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Embr has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Embr Profile

Embr was first traded on October 24th, 2021. Embr’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,093,881 tokens. The official website for Embr is embr.org. Embr’s official Twitter account is @joinembr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Embr is https://reddit.com/r/joinembr.

Buying and Selling Embr

According to CryptoCompare, “Embr (EMBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Embr has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Embr is 0.01201434 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $166,305.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://embr.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embr directly using U.S. dollars.

