Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

