Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given a C$43.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$43.50 price objective on Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.61.

EMP.A opened at C$34.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80. Empire has a 12 month low of C$34.20 and a 12 month high of C$46.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.21. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent acquired 1,387 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,231.44. In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent bought 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,231.44. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.90 per share, with a total value of C$348,191.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,099,404.22.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

