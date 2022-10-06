Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$59.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.35.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Enbridge stock opened at C$53.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.00. The firm has a market cap of C$107.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1199997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.