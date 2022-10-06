Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $585.25

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 585.25 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 1,611 ($19.47), with a volume of 376593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,583 ($19.13).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EDV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.49).
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,690.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,783.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,301.04.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.