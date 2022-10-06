Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $585.25

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 585.25 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 1,611 ($19.47), with a volume of 376593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,583 ($19.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.49).

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,690.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,783.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,301.04.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

