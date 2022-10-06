Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Insider Sells C$629,269.19 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

TSE EDV opened at C$25.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23. Endeavour Mining plc has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on EDV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,342.75.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

See Also

