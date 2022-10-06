Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Insider Sells C$629,269.19 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53.
TSE EDV opened at C$25.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23. Endeavour Mining plc has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$35.94.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on EDV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,342.75.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
