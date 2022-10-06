Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Insider Gardner Cameron Dales Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $540,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gardner Cameron Dales also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00.
Enovix Stock Performance
Shares of ENVX stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48.
Institutional Trading of Enovix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
