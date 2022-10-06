Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Insider Gardner Cameron Dales Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $540,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gardner Cameron Dales also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 11th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

