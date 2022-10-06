EnterDAO (ENTR) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

EnterDAO (ENTR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One EnterDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EnterDAO has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EnterDAO has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $146,337.00 worth of EnterDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EnterDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

EnterDAO Token Profile

EnterDAO’s launch date was September 22nd, 2021. EnterDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. EnterDAO’s official Twitter account is @enterdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. EnterDAO’s official website is enterdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling EnterDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterDAO (ENTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EnterDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EnterDAO is 0.02415645 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $171,139.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enterdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.