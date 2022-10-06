Envelop (NIFTSY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $806,500.00

Envelop (NIFTSY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Envelop has a market cap of $806,500.00 and $10,241.00 worth of Envelop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Envelop has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Envelop token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Envelop alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

About Envelop

Envelop was first traded on May 29th, 2021. Envelop’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Envelop is https://reddit.com/r/envelop_niftsy/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Envelop is envelop.medium.com. Envelop’s official website is envelop.is. Envelop’s official Twitter account is @envelop_project.

Buying and Selling Envelop

According to CryptoCompare, “Envelop (NIFTSY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Envelop has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Envelop is 0.00163026 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,939.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://envelop.is/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envelop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envelop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envelop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Envelop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envelop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.