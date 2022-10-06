Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 156.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 29.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

