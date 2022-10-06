Envoy Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34,863.18 (ENV)

Envoy (ENV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Envoy has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. Envoy has a total market cap of $34,863.18 and $67,159.00 worth of Envoy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Envoy token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Envoy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

About Envoy

Envoy was first traded on November 3rd, 2021. Envoy’s total supply is 1,789,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,550,000 tokens. Envoy’s official Twitter account is @envoynetwork. The official website for Envoy is envoy.art. Envoy’s official message board is medium.com/envoynetwork.

Envoy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envoy (ENV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Envoy has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Envoy is 0.00355056 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $38,158.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://envoy.art/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envoy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envoy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envoy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Envoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envoy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.