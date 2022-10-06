Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.90

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 5520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

