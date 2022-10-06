EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.07. 45,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,295,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in EQRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

