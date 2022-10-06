Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,868,000 after purchasing an additional 121,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.93.

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $179.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $165.63 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

