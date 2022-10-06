Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.30 to C$4.90 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.