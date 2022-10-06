Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ELS opened at $63.93 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 248,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,835,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,322,000 after buying an additional 56,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

