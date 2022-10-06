Ertha Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million (ERTHA)

Ertha (ERTHA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Ertha has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Ertha has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $402,003.00 worth of Ertha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ertha token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ertha alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

About Ertha

Ertha’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Ertha’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Ertha is erthium.medium.com. Ertha’s official Twitter account is @erthagame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ertha is https://reddit.com/r/erthagame. The official website for Ertha is ertha.io.

Ertha Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ertha (ERTHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ertha has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ertha is 0.00395739 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $188,659.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ertha.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ertha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ertha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ertha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ertha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ertha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.