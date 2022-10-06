ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %
ESSA stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
