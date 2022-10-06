ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

ESSA stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.