Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $53.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $42.68 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

