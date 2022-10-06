Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $270.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $226.24 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $295,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

