EternalFlow Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $489,321.84 (EFT)

EternalFlow (EFT) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. EternalFlow has a market capitalization of $489,321.84 and approximately $52,628.00 worth of EternalFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EternalFlow has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar. One EternalFlow token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000442 BTC.

EternalFlow Profile

EFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2021. EternalFlow’s total supply is 398,455,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,230,291,638,509 tokens. The Reddit community for EternalFlow is https://reddit.com/r/eternalflow. EternalFlow’s official Twitter account is @eternalfloweft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EternalFlow is eternalflow.io.

EternalFlow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EternalFlow (EFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EternalFlow has a current supply of 398,455,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EternalFlow is 0 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $297.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eternalflow.io.”

