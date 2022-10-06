ETH Shiba (ETHSHIB) Price Down 44.3% Over Last 7 Days

ETH Shiba (ETHSHIB) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, ETH Shiba has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. ETH Shiba has a total market capitalization of $178,683.43 and approximately $12,193.00 worth of ETH Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETH Shiba token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

ETH Shiba Profile

ETH Shiba’s genesis date was March 9th, 2022. ETH Shiba’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,464,560,113,544 tokens. ETH Shiba’s official Twitter account is @eth_shiba and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETH Shiba is www.ethshiba.io.

Buying and Selling ETH Shiba

According to CryptoCompare, “ETH Shiba (ETHSHIB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ETH Shiba has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ETH Shiba is 0 USD and is down -6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,359.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethshiba.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETH Shiba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETH Shiba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETH Shiba using one of the exchanges listed above.

