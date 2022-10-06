ETHFan Burn ($EFB) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ETHFan Burn ($EFB) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, ETHFan Burn has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. ETHFan Burn has a market cap of $365,388.59 and approximately $23,496.00 worth of ETHFan Burn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHFan Burn token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

ETHFan Burn Token Profile

ETHFan Burn launched on February 25th, 2022. ETHFan Burn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ETHFan Burn is ethfan.club. ETHFan Burn’s official Twitter account is @ethfantoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETHFan Burn

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHFan Burn ($EFB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ETHFan Burn has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ETHFan Burn is 0.00000051 USD and is up 8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,843.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethfan.club.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHFan Burn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHFan Burn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHFan Burn using one of the exchanges listed above.

