EULAV Asset Management Purchases 3,004 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.43. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

