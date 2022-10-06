EVAI (EV) Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

EVAI (EV) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, EVAI has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. EVAI has a total market cap of $240,774.46 and approximately $15,150.00 worth of EVAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVAI token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

EVAI Profile

EVAI was first traded on April 28th, 2022. EVAI’s total supply is 799,915,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,559,131 tokens. The Reddit community for EVAI is https://reddit.com/r/evai_io/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EVAI is www.evai.io. EVAI’s official Twitter account is @evai_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVAI (EV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EVAI has a current supply of 799,915,973 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EVAI is 0.01231129 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,523.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.evai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

