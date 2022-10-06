EverEarn (EARN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million

EverEarn (EARN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One EverEarn token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EverEarn has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. EverEarn has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $11,195.00 worth of EverEarn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

EverEarn Profile

EverEarn launched on January 27th, 2022. EverEarn’s official Twitter account is @theeverearn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EverEarn’s official website is everearn.net. EverEarn’s official message board is everearn.medium.com. The Reddit community for EverEarn is https://reddit.com/r/everearn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EverEarn

According to CryptoCompare, “EverEarn (EARN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EverEarn has a current supply of 0. The last known price of EverEarn is 0.00001785 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $190.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everearn.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverEarn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverEarn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverEarn using one of the exchanges listed above.

