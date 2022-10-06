Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Everest Re Group worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 159,814 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 131,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 92,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $273.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.85.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

