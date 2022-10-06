EverestCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (EVCoin)

EverestCoin (EVCoin) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One EverestCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EverestCoin has a total market capitalization of $192,400.91 and $15,888.00 worth of EverestCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EverestCoin has traded up 80.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EverestCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

EverestCoin Token Profile

EverestCoin’s genesis date was September 21st, 2021. EverestCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,018,508,627 tokens. EverestCoin’s official message board is blog.everestcoin.io. The official website for EverestCoin is everestcoin.io. EverestCoin’s official Twitter account is @coineverest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverestCoin is https://reddit.com/r/everestcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EverestCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverestCoin (EVCoin) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EverestCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverestCoin is 0.00000023 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,756.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everestcoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverestCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverestCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverestCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverestCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverestCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.