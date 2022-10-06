EverestCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,888.00 (EVCoin)

EverestCoin (EVCoin) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, EverestCoin has traded 80.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EverestCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EverestCoin has a market cap of $191,166.30 and $15,888.00 worth of EverestCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EverestCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003286 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00145971 BTC.

EverestCoin Token Profile

EverestCoin’s launch date was September 21st, 2021. EverestCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,018,508,627 tokens. EverestCoin’s official message board is blog.everestcoin.io. EverestCoin’s official website is everestcoin.io. EverestCoin’s official Twitter account is @coineverest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverestCoin is https://reddit.com/r/everestcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EverestCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverestCoin (EVCoin) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EverestCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverestCoin is 0.00000023 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,756.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everestcoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverestCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverestCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverestCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverestCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverestCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.