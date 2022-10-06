Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $43.72 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,464,000 after buying an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,390,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $991,968,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $296.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

