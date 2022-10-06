EVERY GAME (EGAME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $339,297.00

EVERY GAME (EGAME) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, EVERY GAME has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One EVERY GAME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. EVERY GAME has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $339,297.00 worth of EVERY GAME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EVERY GAME Token Profile

EVERY GAME was first traded on August 28th, 2020. EVERY GAME’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,509,722,225 tokens. The official website for EVERY GAME is everygame.io. EVERY GAME’s official Twitter account is @chain_sgc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVERY GAME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVERY GAME (EGAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. EVERY GAME has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EVERY GAME is 0.00027322 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $348,396.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://everygame.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVERY GAME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVERY GAME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVERY GAME using one of the exchanges listed above.

