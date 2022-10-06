Exobots (EXOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $339,938.87

Exobots (EXOS) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Exobots has a market cap of $339,938.87 and approximately $11,234.00 worth of Exobots was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exobots token can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exobots has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exobots alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Exobots Token Profile

Exobots launched on May 10th, 2022. Exobots’ total supply is 19,316,983 tokens. The Reddit community for Exobots is https://reddit.com/r/exobots. Exobots’ official Twitter account is @exobotsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exobots is www.exobotsgame.com.

Buying and Selling Exobots

According to CryptoCompare, “Exobots (EXOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Exobots has a current supply of 19,316,983 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Exobots is 0.01774499 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $356.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.exobotsgame.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exobots directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exobots should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exobots using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exobots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exobots and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.