Exotix Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $672,759.14 (EXOTIX)

Exotix (EXOTIX) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Exotix has a market cap of $672,759.14 and approximately $23,860.00 worth of Exotix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exotix token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exotix has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Exotix Token Profile

Exotix was first traded on December 14th, 2021. Exotix’s official Twitter account is @exotixtoken. The official website for Exotix is www.exotixtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Exotix

According to CryptoCompare, “Exotix (EXOTIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Exotix has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Exotix is 0 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,156.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.exotixtoken.io/.”

