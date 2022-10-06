Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

