Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 60,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

XOM stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

