Fabwelt (WELT) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Fabwelt (WELT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Fabwelt has a market cap of $503,165.56 and approximately $262,104.00 worth of Fabwelt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fabwelt has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Fabwelt token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Fabwelt’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Fabwelt’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,991,733 tokens. Fabwelt’s official Twitter account is @fabwelttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fabwelt is https://reddit.com/r/fabwelt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fabwelt’s official website is www.fabwelt.com. Fabwelt’s official message board is fabwelttoken.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fabwelt (WELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fabwelt has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 228,991,733 in circulation. The last known price of Fabwelt is 0.00216708 USD and is up 7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $212,426.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fabwelt.com/.”

