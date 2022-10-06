Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 73000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Falco Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

