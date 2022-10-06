Falcon Swaps (FALCONS) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Falcon Swaps (FALCONS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Falcon Swaps has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Falcon Swaps has a market capitalization of $345,651.22 and $103,207.00 worth of Falcon Swaps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Swaps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Falcon Swaps Profile

Falcon Swaps’ genesis date was September 23rd, 2021. Falcon Swaps’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000,000 tokens. Falcon Swaps’ official website is falconswaps.com. Falcon Swaps’ official Twitter account is @falconswaps and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Falcon Swaps Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Swaps (FALCONS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Falcon Swaps has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Swaps is 0.00478933 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $240,569.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falconswaps.com/.”

