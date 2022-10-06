Famcentral Price Reaches $0.0505 on Exchanges (FAM)

Famcentral (FAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Famcentral has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Famcentral has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $714.00 worth of Famcentral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Famcentral token can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Famcentral Profile

Famcentral launched on May 10th, 2021. Famcentral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Famcentral’s official website is famcentral.io. Famcentral’s official Twitter account is @fam_central.

According to CryptoCompare, “Famcentral (FAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Famcentral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,233,001.001 in circulation. The last known price of Famcentral is 0.05071361 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $229.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://famcentral.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Famcentral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Famcentral should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Famcentral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

