Fancy Games Price Hits $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (FNC)

Fancy Games (FNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Fancy Games has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Fancy Games token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Fancy Games has a market cap of $657,496.30 and $186,006.00 worth of Fancy Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Fancy Games Token Profile

Fancy Games’ launch date was September 30th, 2021. Fancy Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,454,705 tokens. The official website for Fancy Games is fancybirds.io. Fancy Games’ official message board is medium.com/@fancybirds. Fancy Games’ official Twitter account is @fancybirdsio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fancy Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Fancy Games (FNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fancy Games has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fancy Games is 0.01653737 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $194,871.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fancybirds.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fancy Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fancy Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fancy Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

