Fandom 24-Hour Volume Reaches $34,885.00 (FDM)

Fandom (FDM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Fandom has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Fandom token can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fandom has a market cap of $2.37 million and $34,885.00 worth of Fandom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fandom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Fandom Profile

Fandom was first traded on December 9th, 2021. Fandom’s total supply is 458,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,013,174 tokens. The official website for Fandom is www.fandomfoundation.org. Fandom’s official Twitter account is @fandom_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fandom is medium.com/@fandom_global.

Fandom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fandom (FDM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Fandom has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Fandom is 0.01961317 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $48,341.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fandomfoundation.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fandom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fandom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fandom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fandom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.