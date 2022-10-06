FantOHM Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.07 Million (FHM)

FantOHM (FHM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, FantOHM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FantOHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantOHM has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of FantOHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FantOHM

FantOHM’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. FantOHM’s official Twitter account is @fantohmdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FantOHM is www.balance.capital. FantOHM’s official message board is medium.com/fantohm. The Reddit community for FantOHM is https://reddit.com/r/fantohm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FantOHM

According to CryptoCompare, “FantOHM (FHM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. FantOHM has a current supply of 0. The last known price of FantOHM is 0.91451732 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.balance.capital.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantOHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantOHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantOHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

