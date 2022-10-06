FantomStarter Trading Up 26.4% Over Last Week (FS)

FantomStarter (FS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, FantomStarter has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. FantomStarter has a total market cap of $760,198.54 and $51,258.00 worth of FantomStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantomStarter token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FantomStarter Profile

FantomStarter’s launch date was November 2nd, 2021. FantomStarter’s total supply is 978,648,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,000,000 tokens. FantomStarter’s official message board is blog.fantomstarter.io. FantomStarter’s official website is www.fantomstarter.io. The Reddit community for FantomStarter is https://reddit.com/r/fantomstarter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantomStarter’s official Twitter account is @fantomstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FantomStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “FantomStarter (FS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. FantomStarter has a current supply of 978,648,250 with 103,506,349 in circulation. The last known price of FantomStarter is 0.00136134 USD and is up 6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $52,496.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fantomstarter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantomStarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantomStarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantomStarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

