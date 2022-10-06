FarmerCrypto (FCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,227.00

FarmerCrypto (FCC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One FarmerCrypto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FarmerCrypto has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. FarmerCrypto has a market cap of $60,893.45 and approximately $12,227.00 worth of FarmerCrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

FarmerCrypto Token Profile

FarmerCrypto was first traded on August 24th, 2022. FarmerCrypto’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,720,000 tokens. FarmerCrypto’s official Twitter account is @farmercryptobsc. The official website for FarmerCrypto is farmercrypto.io.

FarmerCrypto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FarmerCrypto (FCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FarmerCrypto has a current supply of 200,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FarmerCrypto is 0.00389191 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $436.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://farmercrypto.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmerCrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmerCrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmerCrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

