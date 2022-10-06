FastSwap (BSC) (FAST) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

FastSwap (BSC) (FAST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. FastSwap (BSC) has a market capitalization of $170,922.73 and approximately $8,611.00 worth of FastSwap (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FastSwap (BSC) has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One FastSwap (BSC) token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FastSwap (BSC) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

FastSwap (BSC) Profile

FastSwap (BSC)’s launch date was December 14th, 2020. FastSwap (BSC)’s total supply is 205,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,019,109 tokens. FastSwap (BSC)’s official website is fastswap.exchange. FastSwap (BSC)’s official message board is fastswap.medium.com. FastSwap (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex.

Buying and Selling FastSwap (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap (BSC) (FAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FastSwap (BSC) has a current supply of 205,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FastSwap (BSC) is 0.0008573 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $14,147.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fastswap.exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FastSwap (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FastSwap (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FastSwap (BSC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FastSwap (BSC) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.