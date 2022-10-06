Fat Cat Killer (KILLER) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Fat Cat Killer (KILLER) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Fat Cat Killer has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $135,900.00 worth of Fat Cat Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fat Cat Killer token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fat Cat Killer has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Fat Cat Killer Profile

Fat Cat Killer was first traded on May 17th, 2022. Fat Cat Killer’s total supply is 474,891,028,708,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,403,312,587,359 tokens. Fat Cat Killer’s official Twitter account is @fat_cat_killer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fat Cat Killer is https://reddit.com/r/fatcatkiller. The official website for Fat Cat Killer is fatcatkiller.com.

Buying and Selling Fat Cat Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “Fat Cat Killer (KILLER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fat Cat Killer has a current supply of 474,891,028,708,765 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fat Cat Killer is 0.00000035 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $146,460.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fatcatkiller.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fat Cat Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fat Cat Killer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fat Cat Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

