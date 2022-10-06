Favor (FAVOR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $417,408.35

Favor (FAVOR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Favor has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Favor token can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Favor has a market capitalization of $417,408.35 and approximately $74,243.00 worth of Favor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Favor Token Profile

Favor’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,297,333 tokens. Favor’s official website is favoralliance.io. Favor’s official Twitter account is @favor_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Favor

According to CryptoCompare, “Favor (FAVOR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. Favor has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Favor is 0.05090822 USD and is up 6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $43,323.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://favoralliance.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Favor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Favor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Favor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

