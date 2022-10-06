FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Financial Survey

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FaZe and DraftKings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FaZe alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A DraftKings $1.30 billion 10.84 -$1.52 billion ($3.79) -4.41

FaZe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06% DraftKings -99.14% -88.80% -37.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares FaZe and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.7% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FaZe has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FaZe and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A DraftKings 0 10 11 0 2.52

DraftKings has a consensus target price of $27.71, indicating a potential upside of 65.92%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than FaZe.

About FaZe

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for FaZe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FaZe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.