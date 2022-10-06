Fenomy (FENOMY) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Fenomy (FENOMY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Fenomy has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fenomy token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Fenomy has a total market cap of $380,700.00 and approximately $9,232.00 worth of Fenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fenomy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Fenomy Token Profile

Fenomy’s launch date was February 15th, 2022. Fenomy’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Fenomy is medium.com/fenomy. The Reddit community for Fenomy is https://reddit.com/r/fenomy. Fenomy’s official Twitter account is @fenomy1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fenomy’s official website is fenomy.com.

Buying and Selling Fenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Fenomy (FENOMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fenomy has a current supply of 180,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fenomy is 0.00336475 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $759.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fenomy.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.